SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van

FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck early on March 16, 2022, half of a mile north of State Highway 115 on Farm-to-Market Road 1788 in Andrews County, Texas. The father of a 13-year-old boy, not the teen, was driving a pickup that struck the team's van federal officials said on Thursday.(Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the pickup truck that crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a van carrying New Mexico college golfers, killing nine people, and he had methamphetamine in his system, investigators said Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board said two days after the March 15 collision that its preliminary findings suggested that the 13-year-old was driving the pickup that struck the van carrying University of the Southwest students and coaches back to New Mexico from a golf tournament. But the NTSB said Thursday that DNA testing confirmed that the father, 38-year-old Henrich Siemens, was driving and that toxicological testing showed the presence of methanphetamine in the Siemens’ blood.

Siemens and his son died in the crash along with six members of the men’s and women’s golf teams and their coach.

The collision happened in Andrews County, which is about 30 miles east of Texas’ border with New Mexico. Although it’s a rural area, the roads there can often be busy with traffic related to agriculture and oil and gas development.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family says funeral home shipped brothers ashes incorrectly
Family of Lexington man considers suing a Midlands funeral home after the man’s ashes didn’t show up for weeks
19-year-old Bowen Turner enters the courtroom for a probation revocation hearing Wednesday...
Judge revokes Bowen Turner’s probation, orders him to register as sex offender
Travis Hammack, 35, sentenced to 25 years for sexual exploitation of a minor.
Chapin business owner sentenced to 25 years for sexual exploitation of a minor
Dylan Steele
Guilty plea entered in deadly boating crash in Newberry County
Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
Alex Murdaugh to be charged in murders of wife and son, attorney confirms

Latest News

FILE - (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Three charged in armed robbery of Columbia postal carrier
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom...
Character witnesses testify in support of WNBA’s Griner
After three weeks in the hospital, Steve Bruemmer went home Wednesday. As he left the building...
Shark bite survivor goes home after 3 weeks in hospital
Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh charged with murders of wife, son; Attorneys release statement