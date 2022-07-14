SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Drug-sniffing K-9s alert police to 400 pounds of meth in man’s storage unit, officials say

Police said they found nearly 500 pounds of meth valued at more than $1 million in a storage unit rented by Kolby L. Kristiansen, 68. (Source: KMOV)
By Matt Woods and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – A Missouri man has been indicted by a grand jury after authorities made the largest meth seizure in the St. Louis DEA division’s history.

Police said they found nearly 500 pounds of meth valued at more than $1 million in a storage unit rented by Kolby L. Kristiansen, 68.

Drug-sniffing K-9s alerted authorities to Kristiansen’s storage unit on June 29. A federal search warrant was then executed on July 1 at the storage unit. Authorities found three plastic containers containing suspected methamphetamine, charging documents say.

The containers weighed a total of 476 pounds, including the suspected meth and packaging materials.

Kristiansen was charged with possession of meth with the intent to sell.

Michael A. Davis, special agent in charge of DEA’s St. Louis Division, said in a press release the seized drugs are valued at more than $1 million. That makes it the largest meth seizure in the St. Louis DEA division’s history.

Kristiansen was recently released from federal prison after serving time for similar charges back in 2014. A mugshot of Kristiansen was not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family says funeral home shipped brothers ashes incorrectly
Family of Lexington man considers suing a Midlands funeral home after the man’s ashes didn’t show up for weeks
19-year-old Bowen Turner enters the courtroom for a probation revocation hearing Wednesday...
Judge revokes Bowen Turner’s probation, orders him to register as sex offender
Travis Hammack, 35, sentenced to 25 years for sexual exploitation of a minor.
Chapin business owner sentenced to 25 years for sexual exploitation of a minor
Dylan Steele
Guilty plea entered in deadly boating crash in Newberry County
Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
Alex Murdaugh to be charged in murders of wife and son, attorney confirms

Latest News

A vehicle fire on I-20 delayed traffic Thursday.
Traffic delayed on I-20 after vehicle fire
The analysts say one reason costs rose that much is due to would-be home buyers who paused...
Rental rates in Manhattan now average $5,000
The flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. “Woody” Williams is carried by joint...
Congress salutes last WWII Medal of Honor recipient
Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh indicted on two counts of murder in wife’s, son’s deaths
Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.
Netflix announces cheaper version with ads