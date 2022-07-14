SkyView
DHEC confirms additional monkeypox cases

By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said Thursday it was tracking new cases of monkeypox in the state.

On July 8, 2022 the department confirmed the first two cases. Thursday, July 14, 2022 DHEC said the confirmed case count was up to four in the state.

The virus is transmissible through close contact with an infected person for an extended period. Early symptoms feel like a cold or flu that can lead to pustules on the body. Normal infections can last several weeks and can potentially have serious complications.

DHEC is encouraging anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to speak with their healthcare provided or local health department.

