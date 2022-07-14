Columbia woman sentenced in tax refund fraud case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia woman was sentenced in federal court after being found guilty in a tax refund scheme.

Alice Felder-Lucas, 58, was sentenced to three years in federal prison.

Evidence at court said Felder-Lucas filed a 1040 tax return for a refund of $708,190. Investigators said she used falsified 1099 documents to claim millions in income and withholdings. Her return was flagged by the IRS for fraud but the funds were sent to her in error.

The IRS was able to recover $30,000 but investigators said Felder-Lucas transferred the money to other bank accounts. The money was used to purchase a new house and car.

United States District Judge sentenced Felder-Lucas to 41 months for each count running concurrently. After release she will have a three year term of court-ordered supervision. She will also be required to pay all outstanding tax balances and $678,486.97 in restitution.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.