SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Alex Murdaugh indicted on two counts of murder in wife’s, son’s deaths

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Grand Jury handed down indictments Thursday morning against attorney Alex Murdaugh in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife and son.

Murdaugh faces two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Maggie Murdaugh, 52; and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death at the family’s hunting property in Islandton, a rural part of Colleton County. Murdaugh told investigators he went to the property after visiting with his ailing father and discovered the two bodies.

Court documents released Thursday morning allege that Alex Murdaugh shot his wife with a rifle and shot his son with a shotgun.

The documents provide no other new details.

“All the efforts of our office and the law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation have been focused on seeking justice for the victims’ families,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said. “We want to thank the State Law Enforcement Division, the attorneys and staff in our office, and everyone who worked on this case for their tireless efforts to gather evidence and follow where it led. We also want to thank the Colleton County Grand Jury for listening to that evidence and for their service to the people of the state.”

Wilson said he could not comment on specifics in the case because of the active investigation.

“Over the last 13 months, SLED agents and our partners have worked day in and day out to build a case against the person responsible for the murders of Maggie and Paul and to exclude those who were not,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said. “At no point did agents lose focus on this investigation. From the beginning I have been clear, the priority was to ensure justice was served. Today is one more step in a long process for justice for Maggie and Paul.”

The Colleton County Grand Jury indicted Alex Murdaugh Thursday morning on two counts of murder...
The Colleton County Grand Jury indicted Alex Murdaugh Thursday morning on two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife and son.

Thursday morning’s meeting of the grand jury was the first since Murdaugh’s attorney, Jim Griffin, said the State Law Enforcement Division notified Murdaugh’s family they were seeking indictments against Murdaugh.

Griffin said on Tuesday he had not been personally informed about the charges by either SLED or the attorney general’s office. Under South Carolina’s Crime Victims’ Constitutional Rights the family was notified before the grand jury was contacted to seek the indictment.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

But Griffin said that if murder charges were filed, they would seek a bond hearing to have the facts on the record of the evidence against their client and declined to comment further.

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh died from “multiple gunshot wounds” near the dog kennels at the family’s Islandton property.

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of rural Colleton County on June 7, 2021.(Provided)

Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16 indictments against him totaling 81 charges. He is accused of schemes to defraud victims of nearly $8.5 million.

A county grand jury also indicted Murdaugh on three counts in a Labor Day weekend shooting incident that investigators called an insurance fraud scheme.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family says funeral home shipped brothers ashes incorrectly
Family of Lexington man considers suing a Midlands funeral home after the man’s ashes didn’t show up for weeks
19-year-old Bowen Turner enters the courtroom for a probation revocation hearing Wednesday...
Judge revokes Bowen Turner’s probation, orders him to register as sex offender
Travis Hammack, 35, sentenced to 25 years for sexual exploitation of a minor.
Chapin business owner sentenced to 25 years for sexual exploitation of a minor
Dylan Steele
Guilty plea entered in deadly boating crash in Newberry County
Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
Alex Murdaugh to be charged in murders of wife and son, attorney confirms

Latest News

A vehicle fire on I-20 delayed traffic Thursday.
Traffic delayed on I-20 after vehicle fire
The United States Department of Justice
Columbia woman sentenced in tax refund fraud case
Kershaw County has been at the center of several earthquakes as part of what scientists are...
Kershaw County to hold virtual earthquake town hall
Kenneth Loveless
Lexington-Richland Five Vice Chair facing ethics hearing in district construction project