A closer look at Midlands police pursuit policies following several that have ended deadly in the last six months

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - In the last six months, there have been several police chases that ended with deadly crashes in the Midlands.

WIS reviewed three police pursuits that have happened since February, and dash camera footage from two of them. In addition to leading to deadly crashes, innocent people suffered injuries in each of the three incidents.

Jackie Swindler, the director of the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, said that while the academy trains all officers on precision driving and safety, each law enforcement agency in the state must set policy on what they want their officers to do in the event of a pursuit.

He said, though, that officers should always be thinking about the potential consequences of such pursuits.

The most recent chase happened two days ago when 44-year-old William Bowie, allegedly attempting to speed away from officers, ran a red light at the intersection of Pineview Road and Shop Road.

After hitting another vehicle and injuring the driver of that vehicle, Bowie died. That other driver was sent to the hospital.

Bowie was wanted on multiple charges including larceny, burglary and thefts from multiple cars.

The Cayce Police vehicle pursuit policy states that before engaging in a pursuit, officers must first consider the “seriousness of the original offense and its relationship to public safety,” the driving environment, time of day, weather conditions and other considerations.

The policy also states, “The department recognizes its responsibility to apprehend criminals and lawbreakers, but it also recognizes that higher responsibility to protect and foster the safety of all persons in the operation of police vehicles under pursuit conditions.”

Vicky, who witnessed the crash on Monday, said that she is saddened by the situation, and she believes Cayce Police needs to “relook” at their chase policies.

WIS requested an interview with Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan on Tuesday to discuss the department’s pursuit policy, but he declined.

Cayce Police policy goes on to say that in evaluating and critiquing such a pursuit, the department must ask, “If the pursuit could have resulted in injury/death or significant property damage, would a reasonable person understand why the pursuit occurred or was necessary?”

Additionally, police must ask, “Did the dangers created by the pursuit incident exceed the danger posed by allowing the perpetrator to escape?”

On February 25 in Orangeburg County, another chase ended with the deaths of two innocent people, a South Carolina State University student and a recent graduate.

Zeleria Simpson and Shemyia Riliey died after a 23-year-old driver, Fuquan Mekhi C. Hills, who was traveling at high speeds, failed to stop for South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, and a chase ensued.

Several turns later, Hills collided with a Mercury Milan. Three other SC State students were injured in the crash.

WIS obtained a copy of SC Highway Patrol’s pursuit policy.

It states that “a pursuit is justified only when the need to apprehend the suspect outweighs the danger of continuing the pursuit.”

The policy has similar conditions to Cayce Police’s policy that must be considered before initiating a pursuit. Among them: the threat posed by the fleeing subject, whether the suspect is known, the seriousness of the original offense that led to the pursuit and the presence of passengers in the fleeing vehicle.

Swindler said he believes law enforcement agencies need to have the availability to engage in pursuits in certain circumstances.

“You can’t just blanket say no pursuits, but I’ve seen places that have done that because of these sad situations you talk about where innocent people lost their lives,” he said. “You have to do good training, and you have to have good policies. That would be the sensible way. And then think about, you always have to be thinking, ‘What would be the consequences of my actions? Would I be able to justify that I made the right decision in doing this?’”

On March 9, a chase involving Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers and the driver of a stolen truck turned deadly.

Investigators say the 14-year-old suspect, Diaquice Monroe, failed to stop for blue lights. As Monroe was being chased by officers, the suspect’s vehicle wrecked into a Toyota Camry at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Nelson Street.

The driver of the Camry was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Swindler said he understands the concerns of those in the community who say that these pursuit policies should be reconsidered given the deadly nature of some of them.

He reiterated that he believes pursuits are necessary, but said that training is critical.

“So if that person runs every time you attempt to stop them, then that’s endangering other people when they do that, and then how do ever cause them to stop committing those crimes if they’re going to continue to do that if you don’t ever have the opportunity to arrest them?” Swindler said. “So I just think you have to be sensible and go, ‘Well we’ve got to be able to do certain things, we just have to do it the right way and then sometimes you just have to pray that the outcome comes out that no one gets hurt. But you still have to smart about how you do this.”

Swindler implores all drivers to be vigilant on the roads, and be on the lookout for any emergency vehicles.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.