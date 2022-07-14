SkyView
Astrology 101 with Palmetto Healing Arts

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Owner and founder of Palmetto Healing Arts, Lyn Nich, stops by the Soda City Live studio to teach Hannah Cumler the basics of astrology and read her birth chart.

Palmetto Healing Arts is located at 1127 B Avenue in West Columbia or online at palmettohealingarts.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

