INVESTIGATORS: Suspect and victim drove together in Lugoff homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is in custody Thursday after a deadly shooting in Lugoff.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said Shane Garland Granger, 51, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to Wednesday night’s shooting.

Deputies were dispatch to a residence on Longtown Rd. after a 9-1-1 call reporting a shooting Wednesday night. The incident report said investigators found one person with a gunshot wound at the scene.

Johnny Carson Douglas, 66, of Bishopville was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

KCSO said they do not believe this is a ‘stand your ground’ case. Investigators said Granger and Douglas were at a separate location prior to the incident. Granger and Douglas drove together to Granger’s home on Longtown.

Investigators said Granger went inside his house, picked up a gun from inside and shot Douglas in the chest. Granger then called 9-1-1 after shooting the man.

