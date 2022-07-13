SkyView
Wednesday Warmup is here, but it’s quite unsettled

showers today with thunderstorms in the evening
By Michelle McLeod
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Today sees temperatures in the 80s with some 90s. It is more humid with showers. Thunderstorms develop in the evening. Some of those storms could contain heavy rain and gusty winds.

First Alert Headlines:

  • Showers and storms are possible today (50% chance).
  • Upper 80s for Wednesday and Thursday with high humidity, another 50% chance of rain and storms Thursday.
  • Thunderstorms continue into Friday with cooler temperatures in the low 80s.
  • The weekend has a few chances of showers and storms with a 40-50% chance.

First Alert Summary:

A stationary boundary is draped across the Midlands and will bring a few more showers and storms today. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching the upper 80s. There is a 50% chance of showers and storms and also a marginal risk of severe weather which is the lowest risk (level 1 of 5). Some storms could have some downpours and gusty winds.

A cold front moves in Thursday and brings a 50% chance of showers and storms. Right now the SPC has us under another marginal risk of severe weather. Expect some heavy downpours especially in the evening hours.

The front stalls out over the area Friday and it brings a 50% chance of rain and thunder once again. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 80s. Just a little bit cooler as colder air comes in from the northwest.

Saturday and Sunday we have a Bermuda High pressure system and that will bring in more humidity from the south. This will bring a 40-50% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon hours. Lows are in in the low 70s and highs reach the upper 80s.

Monday also has a 50% chance of rain and storms.

In the tropics we have a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days of a system in the northern Gulf of Mexico.

Forecast Update

Today: Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and humid. 50% Chance for showers, downpours and storms.

Tonight: Cloudy with storms around. Lows in 70s.

Thursday: A 50% chance for downpours and storms. Highs in the mid 80s and humid.

Friday: A 50% chance for downpours and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: A 40% chance for downpours and storms. Highs in the mid 80s and humid.

Sunday: A 50% chance for downpours and storms. Highs in the upper 80s and humid.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the 90s.

