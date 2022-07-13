WATCH: Gov. McMaster presents SC Preservation Awards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) Over the course of this month, a group will be hiking, kayaking, tubing, and traversing hundreds of miles across South Carolina as part of the third annual SC7 expedition.

This yearly, 30-day event aims to bring awareness to the importance of preserving the environment here in South Carolina and highlighting the state’s natural beauty and offerings, starting in the Upstate and ending with a reef build along the coast.

Governor Henry McMaster is scheduled to deliver remarks at Wednesday’s event, scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

