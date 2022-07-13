SkyView
WATCH: Gov. McMaster presents SC Preservation Awards

The SC Preservation Awards 2022(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith and Mary Green
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) Over the course of this month, a group will be hiking, kayaking, tubing, and traversing hundreds of miles across South Carolina as part of the third annual SC7 expedition.

This yearly, 30-day event aims to bring awareness to the importance of preserving the environment here in South Carolina and highlighting the state’s natural beauty and offerings, starting in the Upstate and ending with a reef build along the coast.

Governor Henry McMaster is scheduled to deliver remarks at Wednesday’s event, scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

