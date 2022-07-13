Soda City Live: Get to the know the dogs in the Guardians of the Night K9 5K

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Guardians of the Night race, Sgt. Cavanagh and Fargo had run the inaugural race together – never knowing their time together was about to end.

For Fargo and all the dogs who protect their fellow deputies and the community, this race helps fund their purpose. Each dog costs about $8,500. Money raised through this 5K race goes toward the buying and caring of the K9 team – including the dogs’ food, medical care, safety equipment, collars, leads, and custom-fit ballistic vests.

Deputy Fargo - Guardians of the Night K9 5K (Richland County Sheriff's Department)

The Guardians of the Night K9 5K offers live and virtual options. The untimed 5K run/walk is at 8:30 p.m. The timed 5K is at 9:30 p.m. This is a certified racecourse and chip timing will be used for scoring - with prizes at the end. The event takes place at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. It’s a flat, fast, and fun course.

The cost is $25 if you sign up before July 17. After that, the price is $30. Register at https://www.rcsd.net/k95k/.

Guardians of the Night K9 5K (Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies like Sgt. Cavanagh and the others who work with the department’s K9′s invite you to run and walk alongside them to support the K9′s on the force.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.