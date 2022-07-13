SkyView
Soda City Live: Entrepreneur-in-Residence workshops offered through Richland County Public Library

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia Office of Business Opportunities and Richland Library have collaborated for the Entrepreneur-in-Residence program, which supports, mentors, and educates new entrepreneurs and budding start-ups through office hours and public programs.

Entrepreneur-in-Residence provides monthly business workshops, networking, and educational opportunities through partnerships with dozens of local business/industry leaders, including the Small Business Administration (SBA), Office of Business Opportunities (OBO), and Small Business Development Centers (SBDC), to create a one-stop-shop for entrepreneurs.

The program also aims to connect entrepreneurs with peers who have successfully designed, launched or run a new business venture. The current resident for July and August 2022 is Lasenta Lewis-Ellis. She will focus on Sidepreneurship (entrepreneurs spending 20 hours or less each week devoted to their business) and will assist businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lewis-Ellis will be hosting an event on Thursday, July 14, called ‘Sidepreneurship: Carving Out a New Business While Working a Job’ at 6 p.m. and an event on Thursday, August 18, called ‘Sidepreneurship — May I Pick Your Brain? at 6 p.m. To register for either event, visit https://www.richlandlibrary.com/events.

For more information about the Entrepreneur-in-Residence Program, visit www.richlandlibrary.com/residents.

