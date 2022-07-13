SkyView
SC State introduces new men’s head basketball coach

Erik Martin is the new SC State head men's basketball coach.
Erik Martin is the new SC State head men's basketball coach.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University announced their new men’s head basketball coach Wednesday.

Bulldogs Athletics Director Stacy L. Danley said, “Coach Martin is without a doubt a rising star in the men’s basketball coaching world.”

Martin comes to the program after being named to The Athletic sports website’s list of “25 College Basketball Assistants Ready to Lead Their Own Program” in 2020 and “30 Coaches to Watch” in 2018.

He said “It has always been my dream to lead a Division I program as well as guide young men on and off the court as they prepare to graduate and move on to the next phase of their lives. It’s a great day to be a Bulldog.” Martin’s background includes two decades of coaching experience, years of time on the court as a player and assisting the U.S. National team to win gold and silver medals.

