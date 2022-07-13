Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy released from hospital after accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy (RCSD) was in the hospital after an accident Tuesday evening.

RCSD said a deputy was in an accident at I-20 and exit 82. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment and released.

RCSD said no one else was injured in the single vehicle crash.

