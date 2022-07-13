Myrtle Beach Safari owner featured in ‘Tiger King’ scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the stars of the series Tiger King is scheduled to appear in federal court on Wednesday.

The federal court docket shows that Doc Antle, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari, is set to appear in person for his arraignment. The hearing is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. at the McMillan Federal Building in Florence.

An arraignment is where the defendant is formally advised of the charges against him and could be asked to enter a plea.

Antle has a slew of federal charges against him which include money laundering and wildlife trafficking.

He’s accused of illegally trafficking animals including lemurs, cheetahs and a chimpanzee.

Federal documents also claim that Antle and his business associate, Andrew Sawyer, laundered over $500,000 in cash they believed to be the proceeds of an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants across the Mexican border into the United States.

Antle is currently out of jail on a $250,000 bond.

