Lexington man arrested for sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl

Michael Bruce Worthy arrested for sexually assaulting a juvenile.
Michael Bruce Worthy arrested for sexually assaulting a juvenile.(Lexington County Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department are announcing the arrest of Michael Bruce Worthy, 32, of Lexington.

Worthy has been arrested for sexually assaulting a juvenile on Monday, July 11, 2022.

Detectives say during the investigation, they found that Worthy had touched a 15-year-old girl sexually while at the home of a family friend.

Worthy admitted to touching the girl’s genitalia with his hands, investigators say.

Worthy was arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.

At bond court, he was given a bond of $75,000 with the restrictions of having no contact with the victim, the victim’s family, or anyone under the age of 18.

Investigators ask if you have information about or need to report any unlawful sexual conduct involving Michael Worthy, please contact Detective Earl Alewine at 803-358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com.

