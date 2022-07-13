Kershaw County to hold virtual earthquake town hall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County and the Town of Elgin announced the date for a virtual earthquake town hall meeting.

Organizers said the event will take place Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It will be livestreamed on Kershaw County’s Facebook and Youtube pages.

Panelists include the SC Emergency Management Division, the SC Department of Natural Resources, the SC Department of Transportation and Duke Energy.

The meeting comes after the recent swarm of earthquakes have shaken the Midlands. Many of these earthquakes were centered near the town of Elgin, the highest so far recorded was 3.6 magnitude.

In the last year there have been over 40 earthquakes in the area.

Anyone with questions can submit them at earthquake@kershaw.sc.gov

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.