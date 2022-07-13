SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Kershaw County to hold virtual earthquake town hall

Kershaw County has been at the center of several earthquake as part of what scientists are...
Kershaw County has been at the center of several earthquake as part of what scientists are calling an ongoing swarm that begin around Christmas.(WIS)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County and the Town of Elgin announced the date for a virtual earthquake town hall meeting.

Organizers said the event will take place Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It will be livestreamed on Kershaw County’s Facebook and Youtube pages.

Panelists include the SC Emergency Management Division, the SC Department of Natural Resources, the SC Department of Transportation and Duke Energy.

The meeting comes after the recent swarm of earthquakes have shaken the Midlands. Many of these earthquakes were centered near the town of Elgin, the highest so far recorded was 3.6 magnitude.

In the last year there have been over 40 earthquakes in the area.

Anyone with questions can submit them at earthquake@kershaw.sc.gov

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
Alex Murdaugh to be charged in murders of wife and son, attorney confirms
Travis Hammack, 35, sentenced to 25 years for sexual exploitation of a minor.
Chapin business owner sentenced to 25 years for sexual exploitation of a minor
A large police presence was reported at the intersection of Shop Rd. Monday afternoon.
Police chase on Pineview Road ends in fatal collision, investigators reveal details of pursuit
Family says funeral home shipped brothers ashes incorrectly
Family of Lexington man considers suing a Midlands funeral home after the man’s ashes didn’t show up for weeks
One of the group climbed to the roof using clothes and other items to get over the razor wire....
Juveniles at DJJ break into building, climb over razor wire to roof

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
South Carolina abortion providers file lawsuit challenging six-week abortion ban
Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon
Recycling center where worker’s partial remains found had serious past safety violations
Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high
Police responded to Founders Way around 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday.
Person wearing bullet-resistant vest arrested after reports of shots fired