‘It saves lives’: Teen credits infusions with killing cancer, encourages blood donations

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Giving blood is easy to do but often times people forget to add it into their schedule.

A rising senior from Marvin Ridge High School in Union County knows all too well why it’s so important to make a donation.

Being too tired to stand and unable to join in on regular high school activities all because of an illness destroying her blood was reality for Amanda Haufler.

At 15 years old, Haufler was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, or cancer of the blood. She underwent two rounds of radiation that not only killed the cancer but also her white blood cells.

Haufler received over 50 transfusions of blood and platelets. Without those life-saving infusions, she said wouldn’t be here, cancer-free, today.

The teen encourages everyone to donate. Whether it’s a life-changing illness or an accidental injury, people never know when they’ll be on the receiving end of a simple act of kindness.

“It could happen to anyone; like I didn’t think it would happen to me,” Haufler said. “It saves lives, it’s helping other kids and other people in accidents. Think if you were in an accident - like a car accident - and you needed blood; you would want blood to be there and that way people do really need to give blood.”

Haufler has been so moved by the kindness of others and the treatment she got she plans to pursue nursing after high school.

WBTV is hosting its annual ‘Give a Pint, Get a Pint’ blood drive on Thursday, July 14.

The first blood drive location at Novant Health Presbyterian in Charlotte will be open Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Thursday, WBTV meteorologist Elissia Wilson will be live at Ben & Jerry’s on Fairview Road in Charlotte.

A list of blood drive locations can be found here.

