Guilty plea entered in deadly boating crash in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A representative with the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said a guilty plea has been entered in a deadly boat crash that killed two people.

In August of 2020 Dylan Steele was arrested after a boat crash on the Broad River waterway. Investigators said three boats were out on the river at the time of the crash. While heading back to Heller’s Creek Landing Steele’s boat collided with another boat, killing two people on board.

The victims were identified as Jamie Lindler, 27, of Chapin and Andrew Bunnell, 28, of Irmo. The third boat on the water was not involved in the crash, but was witness to it.

Steele plead guilty to two counts of DUI in a boating device resulting in death. Circuit Judge Donald B. Hocker accepted the guilty plea.

Prosecutors said sentencing has been deferred until a later date due for the October 10 term of court in Newberry County. He was originally set to be tried during the July 18 term.

Steele faces from one to 25 years in prison in addition to fines and fees.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.