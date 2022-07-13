SkyView
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain possible Thursday

First Alert Day issued for Thursday’s chance of heavy rain and storms.
WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Adam Clark
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Head’s up we have the chance of strong storms for the afternoon and evening hours, which could produce heavy rain leading to localized flooding.

First Alert Headlines:

  • Showers and storms are possible this evening (60% chance).
  • There’s a risk of severe weather for Thursday with the primary threat as heavy rain and flooding, we could also see some gusty winds as well.
  • Thunderstorms continue into Friday with a 50% chance and cooler temps in the low 80s.
  • The weekend has a few chances of showers and storms with a 40-50% chance.
First Alert Summary:

This evening we could see some more heavy rain showers and a few storms. Lows are in the low 70s and we have mostly cloudy skies and a 60% chance of more rain and storms.

Thursday is a FIRST ALERT day as we have a 60% chance of heavy rain downpours with gusty winds possible as well. The Weather Prediction Center has us under a level 2 out of 5 “slight” risk of heavy rain. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a level 1 of 5 “marginal” risk of severe weather as well. Highs are in the mid 80s and skies are mostly cloudy.

Friday we have lows in the low 70 and highs reach the mid 80s. There’s a 50% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon hours.

Saturday we have a southern flow that will continue as a high pressure spins over Bermuda. This brings in more heat and humidity so our temperatures go up into the mid 80s. There’s a 40% chance of rain and storms.

Sunday we have a 50% chance of rain and storms as a shortwave moves closer to the region. Highs are in the upper 80s. Monday is very similar with upper 80s and a 50% chance of rain and storms.

The tropics are quiet right now.

Forecast Update

Tonight: Cloudy with storms around. Lows in 70s.

FIRST ALERT Thursday: A 60% chance for downpours and storms. Highs in the mid 80s and humid.

Friday: A 50% chance for downpours and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: A 40% chance for downpours and storms. Highs in the mid 80s and humid.

Sunday: A 50% chance for downpours and storms. Highs in the upper 80s and humid.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

