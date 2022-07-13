Family of Lexington man considers suing a Midlands funeral home after the man’s ashes didn’t show up for weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a Lexington man is considering taking legal action against a Midlands funeral home after the man’s ashes went missing for weeks.

After Ronald Coats Jr. of Lexington died in April, his sister Ashley Wytche requested that R.O. Levy Home for Funerals in Batesburg-Leesville have her brother’s ashes shipped to her in Atlanta.

This turned into a nearly month-long process, involving Batesburg-Leesville Police and postal inspectors.

The issue is now resolved, as Wytche received the package with her brother’s ashes on Monday.

However, she claims that the funeral home made the grieving process even harder by mailing his ashes incorrectly.

“I was very taken aback, extremely sad, down and out, like no food, didn’t eat for days just trying to figure out where my brother is and what happened to his ashes?” Wytche said.

Wytche credits the United States Postal Service and postal service investigators for helping to retrieve the remains, whom she said were “extremely helpful.”

The ashes were initially shipped on June 15 but were not labeled as cremated remains.

Wytche provided WIS with a photo showing that Levy paid $16.10 to send the remains.

She said she was unable to get in contact with anyone from the funeral home for several weeks and was distressed about the situation.

When Wytche spoke with Levy, she claims that he told her he did not send the package as human remains because he did not have the money to send it properly, which would have been around $140.

“You do not ship them as regular mail, that’s unheard of, it’s like he was not compassionate, no sympathy, no nothing for the family,” she said. “That was just very disheartening to treat human remains as something like trash, like he just in the mail like it was nothing, like it was piece of paper. And this is somebody’s life.”

WIS made multiple attempts to speak with Levy on Tuesday. He declined to comment for this story.

According to its website, the U.S. Postal Service offers the only legal method for shipping remains, which must be labeled as such.

All remains must be sent with label 139 on all sides of the shipping box. Before 2020, this was a recommendation and not a requirement.

Additionally, they must be sent using Priority Mail Express.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Postal Service sent WIS a statement on the case, which reads: “The Postal Service always strives to provide the best possible service to our customers. In this instance, we first wish to offer our condolences to the family and offer a sincere apology for the unintended delay in delivering this important package. The item was delivered yesterday.

The Postal Service does its utmost to ensure these packages are handled properly and with respect. In the very rare instance, a package of this sensitive nature is found to be unintentionally delayed or misrouted, we perform a thorough search of all facilities through which the package traveled, and staff at every level are notified.

The U.S. Postal Service is the only shipping company that ships cremated remains. Required labels and packaging for cremated remains increase the visibility of these important packages throughout the postal network and make them more secure for processing.

“Cremated remains are to be mailed domestically using our Priority Mail Express® product. In this instance, the remains were mailed using Priority Mail®. We have specific packaging for sending cremated remains, including a Priority Mail Express® Cremated Remains box and Cremated Remains label. More information about the process to package and ship cremated remains is available on our website at https://about.usps.com/publications/pub139.pdf. This information is available to all customers and is shared widely with stakeholders, including funeral homes and funeral service providers.”

An incident report from the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department states that the package was in a warehouse In Atlanta for “lost and mislabeled packages.”

The report also states that this was a civil violation because the remains were shipped at a cheaper rate.

Wytche said this has caused her and her family more heartbreak.

“I couldn’t properly grieve the loss of my brother because I had to deal with legal complications, like I had to deal with the U.S. Postal Service, trying to get in contact with Levy,” she said. “So, it took away from a lot of the grieving period for my brother, so I was not able to grieve my brother because I was distressed about what was going on with his remains, and as to where he was at, if he was actually even cremated.”

Wytche said she wants her brother to be remembered as the kind, funny, sweet man that he was. She said he was the best big brother. He leaves behind six surviving siblings, and one son.

Wytche said she does plan to file a civil lawsuit against Levy.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.