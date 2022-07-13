CPD investigating a stabbing at Main and Calhoun

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department are at the intersection of Main & Calhoun Streets for reports of a stabbing.

Investigators say a male victim is at a hospital while another male is being questioned.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

#ColumbiaPDSC officers are at the intersection of Main & Calhoun Streets for a stabbing. The male victim is at a hospital while another man has been detained for questioning. Any update, including the victim’s condition will be posted on this social media platform. pic.twitter.com/Y5yUjndPPe — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.