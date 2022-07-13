SkyView
CPD investigating a stabbing at Main and Calhoun

CPD investigating a stabbing at Main and Calhoun(KEYC Photo)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department are at the intersection of Main & Calhoun Streets for reports of a stabbing.

Investigators say a male victim is at a hospital while another male is being questioned.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

