Lanes reopen after tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-77 North

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-77 near Bluff Road in Columbia stalled traffic Wednesday morning.

All lanes were closed on I-77 North at mile marker six, according to SCDOT. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. All lanes have since reopened.

At this time, troopers have not reported any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

