Lanes reopen after tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-77 North

All lanes closed after crash on I-77 North near Bluff Road
All lanes closed after crash on I-77 North near Bluff Road(SCDOT)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-77 near Bluff Road in Columbia stalled traffic Wednesday morning.

All lanes were closed on I-77 North at mile marker six, according to SCDOT. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. All lanes have since reopened.

At this time, troopers have not reported any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

