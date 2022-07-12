‘We brought this on ourselves’: Lowcountry couple sentenced in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County couple who pleaded guilty in connection to the Jan. 6 riots learned Tuesday how long a judge would keep them behind bars.

A judge sentenced John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger to 60 days in jail, a sentence 15 days longer than prosecutors requested. The judge also sentenced them to three years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

An FBI investigative report indicated that four people contacted the FBI tip line to report that the couple traveled from Hanahan to participate in the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.

In one of the tips, an anonymous caller stated a video exists of the Getsingers entering the Capitol Building saying, “This is War! We’re storming the Capitol!” The pair was also captured on surveillance video spending 39 minutes inside of the Capitol. Prosecutors said the couple also smoked a joint inside the building.

Both read statements during the sentencing hearing.

John Getsinger Jr. said he most regretted taking his wife with him.

“Regrettably, we brought this on ourselves,” he said. “I apologize to each and every police officer who felt threatened that day.”

His wife also apologized to police and citizens and took full responsibility.

“I lost nearly everything,” she said, including family, friends, her job and her dignity. She said she has been ostracized from society.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.