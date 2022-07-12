Soda City Live: Thirty-second annual Walk for Life and Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon and 5k

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For 32 years Prisma Health Midlands Foundation has worked to help those impacted by breast cancer, by raising money through its fundraising events, Walk For Life and the Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon and 5-K.

This year, those fundraising events are BACK in-person for the first time in 2 years and will still offer their virtual option for participants.

Registration is now open, and can be done through WalkforLifeColumbia.org.

The event will take place Saturday, October 22, at Segra Park and online and those who wear their t-shirts to the South Carolina State Fair Sunday, October 23, get to enter the fair for free.

