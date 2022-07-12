Soda City Live: How to strengthen weak bones with Pilates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our bodies are always replacing bone tissue.

With osteoporosis, creating new bone does not keep up with the loss of bone.

Doctors say medications, including the supplementation of Calcium and Vitamin D, a healthy diet, and weight-bearing exercises help prevent bone loss and even strengthen weak bones.

Kathrine Bell is a newly instated Pilates instructor who was able to reverse her symptoms of osteoporosis through routine Pilates.

The studio locations are Lake Murray, Forest Acres and Lexington.

