SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: How to strengthen weak bones with Pilates

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our bodies are always replacing bone tissue.

With osteoporosis, creating new bone does not keep up with the loss of bone.

Doctors say medications, including the supplementation of Calcium and Vitamin D, a healthy diet, and weight-bearing exercises help prevent bone loss and even strengthen weak bones.

Kathrine Bell is a newly instated Pilates instructor who was able to reverse her symptoms of osteoporosis through routine Pilates.

The studio locations are Lake Murray, Forest Acres and Lexington.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Crews worked through the day Monday, July 11, 2022 to clear a train derailment that sent two...
Railway workers injured in Columbia train derailment
The Irmo Police Department are investigating a death after an early morning shooting.
Coroner identifies victim from early morning shooting in Irmo
An image from the Lauren Ridge Apartments Saturday where a deadly shooting led to a shelter in...
Victim identified in Lexington apartment complex shooting
The lawsuit alleges the resort did not warn residents how windy it was that day, either.
Lawsuit: Woman’s face ‘shattered’ by unanchored beach umbrella at Isle of Palms Resort
Police closed down Colonial Drive Sunday evening after a shooting.
Custody exchange leads to gunfire, one dead in Columbia

Latest News

Soda City Live: Brookland Baptist Youth Ministry "Vibechella"
Soda City Live: Brookland Baptist Youth Ministry “Vibechella”
Soda City Live: Thirty-second annual Walk for Life and Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon and 5k
Soda City Live: Thirty-second annual Walk for Life and Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon and 5k
Sal Sharpe, the owner of Sal's Ol' Timey Feed & Seed on the north side of Columbia showed off...
Soda City Live: Welcome the troops to your garden
Soda City Live: Welcome the troops to your garden
Soda City Live: Welcome the troops to your garden