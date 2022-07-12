Soda City Live: Brookland Baptist Youth Ministry “Vibechella”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Youth Ministry of a local Midland’s church will be hosting two days filled with fun events geared towards young people in the community.

Events will kick-off this weekend.

Day 1:

Gun Violence Panel

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(with voter’s registration sign-up)

Youth and Teens Day 2022 at Brookland Baptist Gun Violence panel flyer. (clear)

Day 2:

Youth Emphasis Sunday (Youth Service) - 11 a.m.

Young CEOS and Leaders Vendor Fair - 1 p.m.

Pool Party - Rivers Edge Retreat (1019 Garden Valley LN. Columbia, SC 29210)

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Brookland Baptist Youth Ministry is hosting a pool party as part of Vibechella. (clear)

They will also host their fifth annual Jerome “Deuce” Nesbitt Blood Drive July 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fun Night - July 29, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

And their back to school prayer hour August 10 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about VIBE at Brookland, click here.

Brookland Baptist Church: Youth and Teens Day 2022 events flyer (clear)

