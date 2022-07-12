Soda City Live: Brookland Baptist Youth Ministry “Vibechella”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Youth Ministry of a local Midland’s church will be hosting two days filled with fun events geared towards young people in the community.
Events will kick-off this weekend.
Day 1:
Gun Violence Panel
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
(with voter’s registration sign-up)
Day 2:
Youth Emphasis Sunday (Youth Service) - 11 a.m.
Young CEOS and Leaders Vendor Fair - 1 p.m.
Pool Party - Rivers Edge Retreat (1019 Garden Valley LN. Columbia, SC 29210)
3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
They will also host their fifth annual Jerome “Deuce” Nesbitt Blood Drive July 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fun Night - July 29, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
And their back to school prayer hour August 10 at 6:30 p.m.
For more information about VIBE at Brookland, click here.
