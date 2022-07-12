SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sea lions in video sparring, not chasing beachgoers, expert says

A TikTok video showing dozens of San Diego beachgoers fleeing from two fast-moving sea lions has generated nearly 10 million views. (TMX/Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A SeaWorld San Diego expert said Monday that a pair of sea lions that sent dozens of San Diego beachgoers running in fear last week were likely chasing each other, sparring over their rights to mate with females.

Eric Otjen of SeaWorld says the behavior that was caught on a TikTok video that went viral is normal this time of year as breeding season gets underway.

He says the beachgoers, however, were still wise to flee.

The mammals weigh between 200 and 300 pounds and could easily barrel over people if they got in their way.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked through the day Monday, July 11, 2022 to clear a train derailment that sent two...
Railway workers injured in Columbia train derailment
Police closed down Colonial Drive Sunday evening after a shooting.
Custody exchange leads to gunfire, one dead in Columbia
A large police presence was reported at the intersection of Shop Rd. Monday afternoon.
Police chase on Pineview Road ends in fatal collision
An image from the Lauren Ridge Apartments Saturday where a deadly shooting led to a shelter in...
Victim identified in Lexington apartment complex shooting
The Irmo Police Department are investigating a death after an early morning shooting.
Coroner identifies victim from early morning shooting in Irmo

Latest News

FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Video from school hall outside Uvalde massacre to be shown
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White charged with felony murder for the death of Vicky White
The grandmother of a Uvalde shooting victim says the surveillance hallway video should be...
Uvalde shooting victim's grandmother asks for hallway video to be released
Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says omicron...
White House urges caution on COVID variants, pushes boosters
Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says omicron...
New COVID variants more transmissable, CDC director says