Richland Co. Council to weigh proposed crack down on fireworks

By Chris Joseph
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - July 4th was last week, but fireworks are still top of mind for the Richland County Council.

The council is scheduled for a first reading on an ordinance which would place time and place restrictions on fireworks.

It creates civil penalties of $100 fines and repeat offenders could see fines as high as $1,000.

The ordinance would do the following, among other regulations:

  • Prohibit fireworks from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. on non-holidays (sparklers and non-appreciable noise fireworks would be allowed)
  • Prohibit fireworks on July 5 and New Year’s Day from 12:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
  • Prohibit the ignition of fireworks within 600 feet of churches, hospitals and public schools
  • Prohibit the ignition of fireworks from motor vehicles
  • Prohibit the ignition of fireworks aimed at people, animals or structures
  • It prevents the sale of fireworks to children under 14 unless accompanied by a parent (the sale of fireworks to anyone under the age of 16 is already illegal in the state)

It would create the following penalties:

  • Violations carry a civil penalty up to $100
  • Three violations at one location over six months could result in the location being declared a public nuisance, further violations could result in fines of $1,000

Richland County District 2 Councilman Derrek Pugh chaired the Development and Services Committee which brought the ordinance forward.

Councilmembers credit him with spear-heading the ordinance.

He cited calls from neighbors and veterans who struggle with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) from the fireworks.

“You have people who fire fireworks all night long 3, 4, 5 o’clock in the morning and it’s becoming a problem,” he said.

He said veterans including Martin Luther Quick contacted him for a change.

“Fireworks, they just kept coming even though they were distant from me. The other ones were, but it’s like once I got triggered, I had to go kind of I went in my closet and put some headphones on and just kind of get myself back together,” he said.

WIS was unsuccessful in its attempts to contact local fireworks stores for comment.

American Pyrotechnic Association Executive Director Julie Heckman sent a statement reading:

It is not unusual for counties and local ordinances to differ from the state fireworks law. Many counties, particularly those in urban areas are more restrictive in terms of times/ dates of fireworks discharge.

The APA does not lobby on state or local fireworks ordinances. APA’s posture is that the public needs to know and obey the local fireworks law before engaging in any fireworks activities.

Representatives from the veteran’s non-profit The Big Red Barn Retreat and the S.C. Office of Veterans’ Affairs declined to comment.

