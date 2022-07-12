SkyView
RCSD searching for missing teen

13-year-old Andreanna Green-missing Richland County teen
13-year-old Andreanna Green-missing Richland County teen(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Andreanna Green is approximately 5′6 and 130 pounds.

Deputies say Andreanna was last seen in the early hours leaving her Rockhaven Drive home on July 11.

Investigators believe Andreanna is in danger and are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers.

