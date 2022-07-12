SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

PHOTO: Police find coffin on side of road: ‘Yep, it’s a coffin’

Police in central California said they came across a coffin on the side of the road over the...
Police in central California said they came across a coffin on the side of the road over the weekend.(San Luis Obispo Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (Gray News) - Police in central California came across an unusual sighting on the side of the road over the weekend.

On Monday, the San Luis Obispo Police Department shared a photo of a coffin that was spotted in the morning on July 10 near downtown.

Officials said it was empty, and the owner was in the process of bringing it to a swap meet before deciding to sell it to a passersby.

The police department said the coffin ended up being wheeled through town and thanked the community for their concern.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked through the day Monday, July 11, 2022 to clear a train derailment that sent two...
Railway workers injured in Columbia train derailment
Police closed down Colonial Drive Sunday evening after a shooting.
Custody exchange leads to gunfire, one dead in Columbia
A large police presence was reported at the intersection of Shop Rd. Monday afternoon.
Police chase on Pineview Road ends in fatal collision, investigators reveal details of pursuit
An image from the Lauren Ridge Apartments Saturday where a deadly shooting led to a shelter in...
Victim identified in Lexington apartment complex shooting
A baby girl was surrendered under Daniel’s Law Thursday,
Newborn girl safely surrendered to S.C. hospital

Latest News

FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Video shows police milling in hallway during Uvalde massacre
Six people were killed and 31 people were injured in a mass shelling of Kharkiv, according to...
Ukraine reports striking Russian ammunition depot in south
FILE - Twitter said it has sued Elon Musk.
Twitter sues Musk to force him to complete $44B acquisition
The “Pharmacy Access Act” will allow pharmacists to directly dispense some forms of birth...
South Carolinians can soon access birth control without doctor’s prescription
John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger
‘We brought this on ourselves’: Lowcountry couple sentenced in Jan. 6 Capitol riot