SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Juveniles at DJJ break into building, climb over razor wire to roof

One of the group climbed to the roof using clothes and other items to get over the razor wire....
One of the group climbed to the roof using clothes and other items to get over the razor wire. (FILE PHOTO)
By Nevin Smith and Chris Joseph
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) is investigating how a group of children managed to break into a school building at the Broad River Road Complex (BRRC).

The department confirmed a group of seven youth gained unauthorized access during recreation on Sunday, July 10, 2022 . They were reported to have gone through several offices and took items which were later recovered. Multiple areas suffered property damage during the incident. Investigators said the group smashed a door to gain access.

One of the group climbed to the roof with assistance from the rest. They used clothes and other items to get over the razor wire. Once on top of the Holly Dorm he threw items down. These included water bottles, drinks, electronics and toiletries.

Staff requested the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). On their arrival the youth on the roof surrendered. Investigators used a ladder to get him down. DJJ said nobody was injured the incident.

Sunday’s incident comes roughly a month after a ‘group disturbance’ sent two youth to the hospital in June. In that instance one of the individuals suffered a concussion and head trauma, the other required staples for a head injury. The family of one of the 16-year-old victims asked for a further investigation by SLED into the circumstances that led up to the attack.

In April the DJJ announced a settlement agreement with the Department of Justice over an investigation into the BRRC. The agreement required the DJJ to change policies, procedures, bring in consultants and evaluate punishment and use of force at the facility.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Crews worked through the day Monday, July 11, 2022 to clear a train derailment that sent two...
Railway workers injured in Columbia train derailment
Police closed down Colonial Drive Sunday evening after a shooting.
Custody exchange leads to gunfire, one dead in Columbia
A large police presence was reported at the intersection of Shop Rd. Monday afternoon.
Police chase on Pineview Road ends in fatal collision
An image from the Lauren Ridge Apartments Saturday where a deadly shooting led to a shelter in...
Victim identified in Lexington apartment complex shooting
The Irmo Police Department are investigating a death after an early morning shooting.
Coroner identifies victim from early morning shooting in Irmo

Latest News

Timothy Eatman was selected as the South Carolina State women's head basketball coach.
Eatman tapped as South Carolina State head women’s basketball coach
President Donald Trump, right, bows his head as Relentless Church Pastor John Gray, left, says...
Relentless pastor John Gray’s wife gives update on condition
Emillio Robinson
Judge defers bond for Anderson Mall shooter to later date
wis
FIRST ALERT: Upper 80s today with a touch more humidity and risk for a few downpours