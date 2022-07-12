SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Health U: New hysterectomy procedure giving women peace of mind

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For many women---just the thought of getting a hysterectomy can be frightening.

But for those suffering from various gynecological problems---a new procedure known as v notes --is providing women with peace of mind.

“Basically, it’s a modernized way of doing vaginal hysterectomies. So vaginal surgery is the gold standard from the American---gynecology. But unfortunately, in years it’s really declining in practice, there isn’t a lot of physicians who are doing it because traditional surgeries have become so much more popular. So v notes combines traditional laparoscopic surgery with vaginal surgery so that the patients have better outcomes and better recovery.”

Dr. Brooke Naffziger --of Carolina Women’s Physicians at Lexington Medical Center--is the first physician to practice the procedure in the Midlands

“I’m passionate, I believe in it. I’m working with applied medicalized as faculty and proctors for other physicians so we can bring it to other hospitals and more importantly I can bring it to other physicians at Lexington Medical because I think it’s a really great benefit for patients,” says Naffziger.

And this isn’t your old school type of hysterectomy—no cuts or incisions required-- and for most---recovery time is shorter.

“VNOTES s is going to be through the vagina, using laparoscopic equipment and special other equipment and so the patient doesn’t have any abdominal incisions, and I’m able to access the pelvis and the uterus and also do work with the fallopian tubes and ovaries and some other procedures.” “they’re going to have a quicker recovery, so a quicker return to work. It’s an outpatient procedure so they don’t have to stay in the hospital. There’s less post operative pain, so les pain medication use, there’s also decreased risk of infection with this form of surgery and also a decreased risk of injured other organs,” says Naffziger.

For patients like Amy Spencer—the v notes procedure was a life changer.

“Ever since I was little and started to get my period, I would have very heavy periods and they never got better and I knew I was done having children. Every kind of birth control I tried did not work and they were always irregular I never knew when I was going to get them, so I talked to my doctor about it and we both decided it was a good choice,” says Spencer.

Spencer says recovery was easy.

“My recovery felt like I didn’t even have a surgery, I was Christmas shopping the next day, i went hiking within a few days. I didn’t feel anything really.”

Dr. Naffziger says the procedure can also be an option for permanent sterilization, treating ovarian cysts, or other issues with endometriosis.

For more information visit https://www.carolinawomensphysicians.com

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Crews worked through the day Monday, July 11, 2022 to clear a train derailment that sent two...
Railway workers injured in Columbia train derailment
Police closed down Colonial Drive Sunday evening after a shooting.
Custody exchange leads to gunfire, one dead in Columbia
A large police presence was reported at the intersection of Shop Rd. Monday afternoon.
Police chase on Pineview Road ends in fatal collision
An image from the Lauren Ridge Apartments Saturday where a deadly shooting led to a shelter in...
Victim identified in Lexington apartment complex shooting
The Irmo Police Department are investigating a death after an early morning shooting.
Coroner identifies victim from early morning shooting in Irmo

Latest News

Top view of Asian longhorned ticks
Health experts warn South Carolinians after invasive, ‘aggressive’ tick species found in state
South Carolina Rare Tick Infestation
South Carolina Rare Tick Infestation
The first two cases of monkeypox in South Carolina were confirmed on Friday, one in the...
“Low risk” monkeypox confirmed in South Carolina
Two cases of Monkeypox confirmed in South Carolina
Two cases of Monkeypox confirmed in South Carolina