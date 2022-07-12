Governor welcomes first grandchild

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Governor and First Lady McMaster have announced the birth of their first grandchild from their daughter Mary Rogers.

Rogers and her husband welcomed baby boy James Dargan Herskovitz on June 27, 2022.

The Office of the Governor released the following statement:

Governor and Mrs. McMaster are happy to announce the birth of their first grandson, James Dargan Herskovitz, born on June 27, 2022, to their daughter Mary Rogers and son-in-law Samuel Herskovitz.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.