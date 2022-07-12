SkyView
Governor welcomes first grandchild

117th governor of South Carolina
117th governor of South Carolina
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Governor and First Lady McMaster have announced the birth of their first grandchild from their daughter Mary Rogers.

Rogers and her husband welcomed baby boy James Dargan Herskovitz on June 27, 2022.

The Office of the Governor released the following statement:

