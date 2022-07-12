SkyView
FIRST ALERT: Better chance of storms Wednesday, more storms this week

Get ready for some wet weather this week!
WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Adam Clark
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are warm and humid this week with afternoon storms possible pretty much every day.

First Alert Headlines:

  • Showers and storms are possible for Wednesday afternoon (50% chance).
  • Upper 80s for Wednesday and Thursday with high humidity, another 50% chance of rain and storms Thursday.
  • Thunderstorms continue into Friday with cooler temperatures in the low 80s.
  • The weekend has a few chances of showers and storms with a 40-50% chance.
First Alert Summary:

Expect a few showers this evening and some clouds tonight with lows in the mid 70s.

A stationary boundary is draped across the Midlands and will bring a few more showers and storms for Wednesday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching the upper 80s. There is a 50% chance of showers and storms and also a marginal risk of severe weather which is the lowest risk (level 1 of 5). Some storms could have some downpours and gusty winds.

A cold front moves in Thursday and brings a 50% chance of showers and storms. Right now the SPC has us under another marginal risk of severe weather. Expect some heavy downpours especially in the evening hours.

The front stalls out over the area Friday and it brings a 50% chance of rain and thunder once again. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 80s. Just a little bit cooler as colder air comes in from the northwest.

Saturday and Sunday we have a Bermuda High pressure system and that will bring in more humidity from the south. This will bring a 40-50% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon hours. Lows are in in the low 70s and highs reach the upper 80s.

Monday also has a 50% chance of rain and storms.

In the tropics we have a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days of a system in the northern Gulf of Mexico.

Forecast Update

Tonight: Quiet with clouds around. Lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Highs in the low 90s and humid. 50% Chance for showers, downpours and storms.

Thursday: A 50% chance for downpours and storms. Highs in the mid 80s and humid.

Friday: A 50% chance for downpours and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: A 40% chance for downpours and storms. Highs in the mid 80s and humid.

Sunday: A 50% chance for downpours and storms. Highs in the upper 80s and humid.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

