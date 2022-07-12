SkyView
Eatman tapped as South Carolina State head women’s basketball coach

Timothy Eatman was selected as the South Carolina State women's head basketball coach.
Timothy Eatman was selected as the South Carolina State women's head basketball coach.(South Carolina State University)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A veteran coach has been tapped to lead the South Carolina State women’s basketball program.

Thursday the university announced Timothy Eatman had been picked as the head women’s basketball coach by Bulldogs Athletics Director Stacy L. Danley.

Eatman said, “I am honored to be returning to my roots at a HBCU. My father was a graduate from Stillman College. My mother graduated from Alabama State University, and I am a proud graduate of Talladega College where I began my coaching career.”

Eatman comes to the role with a strong track record. He provided head coaching experience with the University of Illinois and at his alma mater, Talladega College. He additionally served as a recruiting coordinator at Rhode Island.

During his career he has played a role in recruiting 11 of the top 30 recruiting classes. Six of his former players have gone on to play in the WNBA and 13 have moved into coaching.

Danley said, “He has a distinguished pedigree, having spent the last seven years under Hall of Fame Coach C. Vivian Stringer at Rutgers.”

During the 2018-2019 season he helped the Scarlet Knights as acting head coach into a third place finish at the Big 10, and a first ever Big 10 semifinal appearance. He was promoted to associate head coach for the 2019-20 season.

