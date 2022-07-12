Chapin Business Owner Sentenced to 25 Years for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Travis Hammack, the owner of Paddle South Outfitters in Chapin, South Carolina, was sentenced on June 30, 2022.

According to officials on August 29, 2021, Hammock had a teenage girl send sexually explicit videos on Snapchat.

Then the next morning, he physically assaulted the victim.

The victim reported that Hammack had been sexually abusing her for years and that he would record the incidents.

Investigators say Hammack tried to delete the evidence, but it was recovered on his phone.

Officials say they found two sexually explicit videos of a minor and other evidence that lined up with the victim’s report of abuse.

Hammack pled guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and must register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

He was transported to the S.C. Department of Corrections to begin his sentencing.

