SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Buffalo grocery store that was site of mass shooting to reopen this week

Crime scene tape blocks off the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York after a gunman killed...
Crime scene tape blocks off the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York after a gunman killed 10 people inside.(WKBW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) – The grocery store in Buffalo where 10 people died in a mass shooting on May 14 is set to reopen this week.

Tops Friendly Markets will officially reopen to the public Friday.

The reopening comes two months after an 18-year-old gunman carried out what authorities say was a racially motivated attack against Black people.

The suspect is facing numerous charges, including murder and attempted murder as a hate crime.

Thursday marks the two-month anniversary of the mass shooting. A memorial service will be held that day to remember the victims and employees affected by the tragedy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked through the day Monday, July 11, 2022 to clear a train derailment that sent two...
Railway workers injured in Columbia train derailment
Police closed down Colonial Drive Sunday evening after a shooting.
Custody exchange leads to gunfire, one dead in Columbia
A large police presence was reported at the intersection of Shop Rd. Monday afternoon.
Police chase on Pineview Road ends in fatal collision
An image from the Lauren Ridge Apartments Saturday where a deadly shooting led to a shelter in...
Victim identified in Lexington apartment complex shooting
The Irmo Police Department are investigating a death after an early morning shooting.
Coroner identifies victim from early morning shooting in Irmo

Latest News

The U.S. carried out the strike outside Jindaris, a town in northwest Syria close to the...
Pentagon: US killed ISIS leader in Syria in drone strike
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval...
Biden to discuss immigration, trade with Mexico’s president
FILE - Colette Peters, the director of Oregon's prison system, poses for a photo in Portland,...
Justice Dept. taps reforming outsider to run federal prisons
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
LIVE: White House COVID Response Team holds briefing as FDA works to allow boosters for all adults