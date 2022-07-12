SkyView
Alex Murdaugh to be charged in murders of wife and son, attorney confirms

Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys, Jim Griffin, confirmed that the former Lowcountry attorney is expected to be indicted on murder charges later this week for the deaths of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh.

Griffin said personnel from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) met with Murdaugh’s family this morning to inform them of the charges.

According to Griffin, he reached out to the Attorney General’s Office but was told they have nothing to report at this time. He added that the family was notified of the charges under the SC Crime Victims’ Constitutional Rights

SLED released the following statement on the investigation.

“SLED’s investigation into the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh is still active and ongoing. Agents are committed to the integrity of the investigation, thus no additional information from SLED will be provided at this time.”

Griffin said as soon as the indictments happen they plan to seek a bond hearing to have the facts on record. He went on to say that he cannot comment any further because Murdaugh hasn’t been officially charged with murder

Last month, the South Carolina Attorney General announced that a State Grand Jury indicted Alex Murdaugh and his former accomplice Curtis Edward Smith for criminal conspiracy and narcotics.

PREVIOUSLY: State Grand Jury indicts Murdaugh, Smith for criminal conspiracy, narcotics

This situation is still developing. We will update this story as new details are released.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

