Gov. McMaster makes ‘major announcement’ about USS Yorktown

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is set to make a "major announcement" Monday afternoon...
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is set to make a “major announcement” Monday afternoon regarding the USS Yorktown.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is set to make a “major announcement” Monday afternoon regarding the USS Yorktown.

McMaster will be joined by Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and other officials at 1 p.m. Monday.

The announcement is being held at Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum.

A live stream of the governor’s remarks will be added to this story.

