Gov. McMaster makes ‘major announcement’ about USS Yorktown

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is set to make a “major announcement” Monday afternoon regarding the USS Yorktown.

McMaster will be joined by Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and other officials at 1 p.m. Monday.

The announcement is being held at Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum.

A live stream of the governor’s remarks will be added to this story.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.