SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Video captures gunfire at little league championship

By WITN Web Team and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A shooting occurred Sunday morning during a Little League state championship tournament in North Carolina.

The baseball tournament was canceled for the rest of the day on Sunday and city officials say a decision on whether the tournament will continue will be made later today.

Multiple teams have already dropped out.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Gillette Athletic Complex, WITN reports.

A video capture by a parent showed players, coaches and officials “hitting the dirt” after three shots were heard. The video shows one shot crossing the outfield and landing just feet from a player.

Wilson police found an unoccupied car in the parking lot near field number two hit by gunfire.

That minivan had its windows shot out.

Police on Monday said there was no evidence that anyone at the ballpark was intentionally targeted by the gunfire.

They also said two vehicles potentially involved were located and ruled out as those people were attending the game.

A witness said that seven and eight-year-old players were lying face down in the dugouts and on the field for protection.

The South Durham Little League posted a statement on social media saying in part, “The executive committee of South Durham Little League, in consultation with the coaches of the 8U Orange All Star team and the 9U All Star team, has made the decision to pull both teams out of the NC State Tournament that was being played in Wilson, NC. This was not a decision made lightly, but it also was not a difficult decision for us to make. The events were too traumatic for us to even consider having the teams return to Wilson to play.”

The SDLL also said that several other teams have decided to withdraw from the tournament.

Police continue to search for the gunman and said they were using all their resources to determine the reasons behind the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Wilson Police Department 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Irmo Police Department are investigating a death after an early morning shooting.
Coroner identifies victim from early morning shooting in Irmo
An image from the Lauren Ridge Apartments Saturday where a deadly shooting led to a shelter in...
Victim identified in Lexington apartment complex shooting
The lawsuit alleges the resort did not warn residents how windy it was that day, either.
Lawsuit: Woman’s face ‘shattered’ by unanchored beach umbrella at Isle of Palms Resort
Crews worked through the day Monday, July 11, 2022 to clear a train derailment that sent two...
WATCH: Railway workers injured in Columbia train derailment
Multiple arrests in drug trafficking case
Over two pounds of drugs seized as deputies crack down on trafficking

Latest News

Police are investigating after a shooting near Legacy Charter School in Greenville
Greenville PD: Man jumped fence, entered school after claiming he was running from gunfire
A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
Wife of comedian performing in Nevada wins $1.4 million slot jackpot
A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
California heat builds as crews protect Yosemite sequoias
FILE - Steve Bannon is still scheduled to go on trial next week. That's despite telling the...
Judge won’t delay trial for Trump ex-adviser Steve Bannon
In this April 13, 2017, photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb...
Biden to reveal first image from NASA’s new space telescope