Trains derail in Columbia, multiple people injured

A train derailment in Columbia injured two people Monday morning and closed the railway down.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A train derailment sent two people to the hospital in Columbia Monday.

A train derailed Monday morning in Columbia and sent at least two people to the hospital.
The Columbia Fire Department said the crash happened Monday morning at around 8:20 a.m. close to Longwood Drive near Shop Rd. Two trains were reported to have collided in the crash. First responders reported two railway employees were taken to an area hospital for their injuries.

The railway is currently shut down while crews work to clear the scene.

A train derailment Monday morning happened near Longwood Drive in Columbia.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

