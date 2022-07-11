Soda City Live: Welcome the troops to your garden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For those of you who are gardening this summer, there are plenty of animals that can decimate your plants. But there is an entire arsenal of critters that will keep those pests in check. So says Sal Sharpe, the owner of Sal’s Ol’ Timey Feed & Seed on the north side of Columbia.

Today on Soda City Live, this gardening expert showed how to create a non-hostile, neutral zone to get certain critters to move in and stay. Critters that add benefit to your garden include toads, tadpoles, hummingbirds, centipedes, earthworms, bees, and even bats. She says welcome these “troops” by providing a homey environment for them in and near your garden. Learn more at https://www.salslocalseed.com/ or call 803-786-6546.

