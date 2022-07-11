SkyView
WATCH: SCDNR introduces Hank the puppy

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Saturday, July 9, 2022, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) introduced their newest K-9 trainee.

Hank the puppy and his trainer Lieutenant Brady Branham were at Academy Sports in the Village at Sandhill, 730 Fashion Dr. in Columbia. Hank is six weeks old and for the next ten months will be undergoing socializing with Branham. Afterwards he’ll be undergoing SCDNR Canine training.

Hank the puppy and Lt. Brady Branham
Hank the puppy and Lt. Brady Branham(SCDNR)

The black Labrador Retriever will learn how to help officers track people and detect wildlife.

