Police searching area after shooting near Greenville County school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a shooting near Legacy Charter School in Greenville.

We’re told dispatch got a call about a man who was being shot at on West Washington Street, near the school.

Sgt. Bragg said students were on campus for summer school.

Officers said someone was detained and there is no danger to the public. Crews continued to search the area “just to be sure” and roads were closed.

