Police chase on Pineview Road ends in fatal collision

By Nick Neville
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect wanted on multiple warrants on multiple jurisdictions has died after leading Cayce Police on a chase that ended in a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash happened just before 5 P.M. at the corner of Pineview Road and Shop Road in Columbia.

The suspect first was seen driving on Charleston Highway in Cayce, according to Cayce Police.

On Sunday night, the suspect stole items out of multiple cars in the parking lot of a Cayce business.

When officers attempted to do a traffic stop on the car that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle on Monday, the suspect sped off. A chase then ensued.

The suspect ran a red light at the intersection of Pineview and Shop, hitting another car and injuring that driver.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the suspect died, and the other driver was taken to Prisma Health.

In total, three cars were involved. The driver of the third car was not injured.

The Cayce Police Spokesperson said that no Cayce Police officers were injured as a result of the crash.

Initially Cayce Police had advised drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes if possible.

Vicky, a witness to the crash, said she was preparing to go across Pineview when she saw another car speeding down the road.

Immediately after the crash, she said she saw Cayce Police officers arrive and exit their cars with guns drawn.

She was with her grand-kids at the time, and says she was nearly hit.

“And I slammed the brakes and my six-year-old says, ‘Grandma, I almost hit the back of your seat,’” she said. “I said, ‘You’re right, grandmom-mom had to stop in a hurry.’ And when I crossed, after the police passed through, I proceeded cautiously and I crossed over and I just stopped and said a prayer just to get my wits together. Because yes, that could have been us.”

