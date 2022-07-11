SkyView
Police chase in Cayce led to car accident

A large police presence was reported at the intersection of Shop Rd. Monday afternoon.
A large police presence was reported at the intersection of Shop Rd. Monday afternoon.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers say they tried to make a traffic stop when the suspect fled the scene.

The Police believe the car belongs to a suspect who is wanted on multiple warrants in multiple jurisdictions.

Investigators say the suspect fled the scene at high speed and led officers on a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the suspect ran a red light at the corner of Pineview Road and Shop Road and hit another vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle was injured but we do not have more on that driver at the moment.

The Police ask that everyone continue to avoid the area of Shop Road and Pineview Road in Richland County and find an alternate route to travel.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

