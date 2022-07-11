Police chase in Cayce led to car accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers say they tried to make a traffic stop when the suspect fled the scene.

The Police believe the car belongs to a suspect who is wanted on multiple warrants in multiple jurisdictions.

Investigators say the suspect fled the scene at high speed and led officers on a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the suspect ran a red light at the corner of Pineview Road and Shop Road and hit another vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle was injured but we do not have more on that driver at the moment.

The Police ask that everyone continue to avoid the area of Shop Road and Pineview Road in Richland County and find an alternate route to travel.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

Large police presence at intersection of Pineview Road and Shop Road in Columbia. Cayce PD advises drivers to avoid the area if possible. Stay with @wis10 for updates. pic.twitter.com/gXeDBijBld — Nick Neville (@NickNeville_) July 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.