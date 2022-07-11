SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘In need of miracle’: Relentless pastor John Gray in critical care unit

President Donald Trump, right, bows his head as Relentless Church Pastor John Gray, left, says...
President Donald Trump, right, bows his head as Relentless Church Pastor John Gray, left, says a prayer during a meeting with inner city pastors in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)((Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) | AP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pastor of Relentless Church, John Gray, is currently being held in the hospital, according to his wife Aventer,

Aventer Gray posted on social media Sunday that John Gray had been admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) with a saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots.

“The Saddle PE is in a position that could potentially end his life if it shifts at all. The clot burden is severe and only God is holding it in place,” said the First Lady.

John Gray in CCU
John Gray in CCU(Aventer Gray via Facebook)

Here’s a look at Aventer Gray’s full post on the pastor’s status:

“Hello family. My family and I stand in need of a miracle. Please keep my husband @realjohngray in your prayers.

After feeling a little different over the past couple weeks, he went to the ER on Thursday evening and was immediately admitted to CCU with A saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots. The Saddle PE is in a position that could potentially end his life if it shifts at all. The clot burden is severe and only God is holding it in place. He is currently in CCU and based on CT & Echo we will need two types of surgery due to the pressure now on the heart within the next 24 hours. To place this in perspective, the doctor said that people have come into the hospital dead with this exact scenario he walked in with.

The Doctor said God has to keep him through the night and he can not move, not even get up to walk to a bathroom.

Ok, COOL! Thanks ma’am! God isn’t done! I don’t care what CT, ECHO, All or any of the tests show! It’s clear God isn’t finished. Clots have to bow to my God! That’s all!

I need as many people who believe in the miracle healing power Of Jesus Christ to join me and my family and our church as we cry out on behalf of John W. Gray III.

I’m rocking with God, Relentlessly!

THANK YOU TO OUR @relentlessgreenville @relentlessatlanta & our @lakewoodchurch for those that showed up physically literally already and reached out in multiple ways after just the word of mouth! We love you all!”

Aventer Gray via Facebook

MORE NEWS: Greenville County Schools offering higher pay rates at job far

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked through the day Monday, July 11, 2022 to clear a train derailment that sent two...
WATCH: Railway workers injured in Columbia train derailment
The Irmo Police Department are investigating a death after an early morning shooting.
Coroner identifies victim from early morning shooting in Irmo
An image from the Lauren Ridge Apartments Saturday where a deadly shooting led to a shelter in...
Victim identified in Lexington apartment complex shooting
The lawsuit alleges the resort did not warn residents how windy it was that day, either.
Lawsuit: Woman’s face ‘shattered’ by unanchored beach umbrella at Isle of Palms Resort
Multiple arrests in drug trafficking case
Over two pounds of drugs seized as deputies crack down on trafficking

Latest News

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Monday announced the signing of an executive order to...
Gov. McMaster signs executive order to remove hazardous waste from USS Yorktown
Eimillio Tyleekus Que Robinson
College athlete killed in Anderson Mall shooting; suspect turns self in
Robert Washington
Greenville PD: Man charged for entering school, claiming he was running from gunfire
The parents of a 19-year-old Orangeburg resident accused of sexual assault can no longer...
Judge grants restraining order extension to include Bowen Turner’s parents, family
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals