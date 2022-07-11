SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

At least 23 hurt when car drives into crowd outside Argentina theater

A car hit dozens of people near a theater in Argentina on Sunday, authorities said.
A car hit dozens of people near a theater in Argentina on Sunday, authorities said.(Source: TN Argentina/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GODOY CRUZ, Argentina (CNN) - A car drove into a crowd outside a theater in western Argentina Sunday evening, according to local authorities.

Police say the car was conditioned for disabled drivers.

At least 23 people were injured in the incident. Three of them were hospitalized.

Authorities said people were leaving a play at the time of the incident.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video below contains images that some may find disturbing.

Dozens were hurt after a car crashed into a crowd in Argentina. Surveillance video shows the car approach. (Source: Diario Mendoza/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Irmo Police Department are investigating a death after an early morning shooting.
Coroner identifies victim from early morning shooting in Irmo
An image from the Lauren Ridge Apartments Saturday where a deadly shooting led to a shelter in...
Victim identified in Lexington apartment complex shooting
The lawsuit alleges the resort did not warn residents how windy it was that day, either.
Lawsuit: Woman’s face ‘shattered’ by unanchored beach umbrella at Isle of Palms Resort
Multiple arrests in drug trafficking case
Over two pounds of drugs seized as deputies crack down on trafficking
Officers respond to reported shooting at Anderson Mall
19-year-old dies a day after shooting at Anderson Mall

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs gun control legislation passed in the House June 25. (POOL)
LIVE: Biden celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting
A train derailment in Columbia injured two people Monday morning and closed the railway down.
Trains derail in Columbia, multiple people injured
The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in...
There’s another chance to catch a supermoon on Wednesday
A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the...
PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard
Russia could be setting its sights on Kharkiv as it ramps up attacks on Ukraine's second...
Kharkiv destruction after Russian attacks