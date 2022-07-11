SkyView
Judge grants restraining order extension to include Bowen Turner’s parents, family

The parents of a 19-year-old Orangeburg resident accused of sexual assault can no longer...
The parents of a 19-year-old Orangeburg resident accused of sexual assault can no longer contact his alleged victims’ families, a judge ruled on Monday.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Blair Sabol
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The parents of a 19-year-old Orangeburg resident accused of sexual assault can no longer contact his alleged victims’ families, a judge ruled on Monday.

Judge Roger Young granted a permanent restraining order filed against Bowen Turner including both Walter and Jennifer Turner.

This comes after one family, the Stollers, reported that there were several attempts by the Turner family, on behalf of their son, to call them just weeks after the order was filed.

READ MORE: Victim’s family asked to stop talking about SC sex assault case, It’s ruining accused man’s ‘bright future,’ court docs allege

On Monday, the prosecution also presented body camera evidence in court which shows Walter Turner admitting to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputy that he had called the family.

“I wanted to tell him that I was sorry for what happened to Dallas because I hadn’t had the chance to talk with him and my heart broke,” Walter Turner said. “If he believes me or not, it doesn’t matter.”

The Turners were not present in the Orangeburg County courtroom on Monday morning, and their lawyer, Michael Culler, called into court on the phone.

Culler said that his clients “have no problem” with the no contact order and that they understood it was inappropriate behavior, agreeing to its terms.

“These families have been tremendous advocates for themselves and their daughters... we want to make sure that the victims are protected and that they know that they’re legally protected,” Sarah Ford of the South Carolina Victim Assistance Network said.

Ford represents the three families, including the Stollers, protected by the restraining order.

“To have to be here, to have to testify about why they don’t want the defendant or his family to contact them, is a bit mind-boggling to me. But we’re here, we did that, [the parents] agreed to it,” Ford said after the proceedings.

Meanwhile, Bowen Turner’s bond revocation hearing is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 13.

READ MORE: Bowen Turner remains behind bars as probation violation case moves forward

The Turners’ attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

